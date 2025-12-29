Top 5 Pakistani Sportsmen Who Dominated Headlines in 2025 ft. Sameer Minhas

2025 was a landmark year for Pakistani sports, with athletes across disciplines capturing global attention through record-breaking performances, international triumphs, and inspiring comebacks. From cricket’s explosive talents to athletics and squash stars, these sportsmen not only excelled on the field but also inspired millions back home. Today, in this year-ender, we spotlight five Pakistani sportsmen who topped headlines in 2025, showcasing their achievements and impact.

1. Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin King Continues His Reign

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist from 2024, kept the momentum going in 2025 with a string of victories that solidified his status as a national hero. He clinched gold at the Asian Athletics Championships and defended his title at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Adding to his accolades, Nadeem won gold at the Pakistan National Games and was honored with the Global Breakthrough Athlete Award at the Global Sports Summit in Dubai. His consistent excellence not only boosted Pakistan’s athletics profile but also inspired young throwers nationwide, proving why he remained a top-searched athlete in 2025.

2. Noor Zaman: Squash’s Rising World Champion

Squash has long been a source of pride for Pakistan, and in 2025, Noor Zaman emerged as its brightest star. The 21-year-old made history by winning the inaugural U23 World Squash Championships in April, becoming the first-ever champion in the category. He followed this with victories at the NASH Cup in Canada and the CAS International, where he beat compatriot Hamza Khan in a thrilling five-game final. Ranked World No. 38 by year’s end, Zaman’s upsets, including knocking out seeded players at events like the Charlottesville Open, earned him widespread acclaim. His achievements revived interest in Pakistani squash, landing him on lists for Sportsperson of the Year and dominating sports news cycles.

3. Hassan Nawaz: Cricket’s Power-Hitting Sensation

In cricket-crazy Pakistan, Hassan Nawaz burst onto the scene as a T20 specialist, drawing comparisons to legends like Shahid Afridi for his aggressive style. The 23-year-old topped charts with the most runs, sixes, and highest strike rate in T20s for Pakistan in 2025. His highlights included a maiden international hundred, the fastest T20 century by a Pakistani, a PSL hundred, and being named Player of the Tournament in the league. Nawaz’s 33 sixes in 18 T20I innings played a key role in Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign, where his muscle in the middle order unlocked new strategies. As one of the most-searched athletes in Pakistan, his rise from PSL debutant to international star made him a headline fixture throughout the year.

4. Sahibzada Farhan: T20 Record-Breaker

Sahibzada Farhan redefined T20 batting for Pakistan in 2025, becoming the first Pakistani to smash 100 sixes in a calendar year—a feat achieved in just 28 games. He amassed the second-most T20 runs globally, surpassing stars like Jos Buttler at a superior strike rate, and matched the record for most fifty-plus scores (15) in the format. Farhan’s stellar PSL season with Islamabad United cemented his reputation, and he climbed to a career-high 4th in T20I batting rankings with 776 points. Praised as Pakistan’s most successful batsman of the year, his explosive form during the Asia Cup and tri-series kept him in the spotlight, earning him a spot among the top-searched sportsmen in Pakistan.

5. Sameer Minhas: U19 Cricket’s Record-Shattering Prodigy

At just 19, Sameer Minhas became a sensation in Pakistani cricket, leading the U19 team to glory in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup with a dominant performance against India in the final. The opener smashed a record-breaking 172 off 113 balls—the highest individual score in a U19 Asia Cup final—powering Pakistan to 347/8 and a 191-run victory. Minhas was named Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament after amassing 471 runs in five matches at an average of 157, including another unbeaten 177 earlier in the event. The younger brother of senior international Arafat Minhas, his aggressive batting and three Youth ODI centuries in just seven matches drew comparisons to legends like Babar Azam. His exploits went viral, making him one of the most talked-about emerging talents and a headline dominator in late 2025.

These five Pakistani sportsmen not only achieved personal milestones but also elevated the nation’s sporting legacy in 2025. From Arshad Nadeem’s throws to Sameer Minhas’s batting mastery, their stories highlight resilience and excellence. As Pakistan looks to 2026, expect more headlines from these trailblazers. Stay tuned for more updates on Pakistani athletes and sports news.