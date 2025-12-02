Pakistan squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 unveiled

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025, with Farhan Yousaf entrusted with the captaincy for the tournament set to be staged in Dubai from December 12 to 21.

The eight-team, 50-over competition will see Pakistan placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 3, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Qualifier 2.

The event holds added significance as it will serve as a build-up to the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia early next year.

Pakistan will open their campaign on December 12 against Qualifier 3 at The Sevens Stadium before locking horns with India in a blockbuster group match on December 14 at the ICC Academy Ground.

Their final group fixture will be played on December 16 against Qualifier 1 at the same venue.

The semi-finals are slated for December 19, while the final will be contested on December 21.

The 18-year-old, Farhan, who also featured in last year’s edition, comes in on the back of an impressive domestic campaign where he led Lahore Region Whites in the National Men’s Under-19 Cup, amassing 369 runs in seven matches, including a century and two half-centuries.

Usman Khan has been appointed vice-captain after a prolific season with the bat, where he scored 429 runs for FATA, highlighted by two hundreds and a fifty.

The selected squad is set to assemble in Karachi for a preparatory camp before departing for Dubai later this month.

Pakistan were knocked out at the semi-final stage by Bangladesh in the previous edition and will now be aiming for a stronger run under Farhan’s leadership.

Pakistan U19 Squad: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq and Sameer Minhas

Non-travelling reserve players: Abdul Qadir, Hasnain Dar, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar and Umar Zaib

Support staff: Sarfaraz Ahmed (manager/mentor), Shahid Anwar (head coach/batting coach), Rao Iftikhar (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Abrar Ahmed (trainer), Ubaidullah (physio), Ali Hamza (analyst)