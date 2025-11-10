Pakistan squad for over-40s T20 World Cup revealed

The Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) on Monday revealed an 18-member squad for the IMC Over-40s T20 Cricket World Cup 2025, slated to commence in Karachi from November 21 to December 1.

Former Test cricketer and PVCA Chief Selector announced the squad with former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq to lead the side, with Fawad Alam named as his vice-captain.

Razzaq, who represented Pakistan in 343 international matches, scoring over 7,400 runs and taking more than 380 wickets, will captain the team.

The squad features star players, including Shahid Afridi, who was widely regarded as one of the most explosive batters and impactful leg-spinners in world cricket.

Afridi’s presence promises to add immense star power and excitement to the veterans’ tournament. He has represented Pakistan in over 500 international matches, scoring 11,196 runs and taking 541 wickets across formats.

Known for his charisma and aggressive playing style, Afridi’s inclusion is expected to draw significant attention from cricket fans around the world.

Former left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar will lead the spin attack with Tabish Khan and Sohail Khan boasting a fiery pace attack.

Javed Miandad will serve as the team mentor, forming a star-studded lineup that blends experience, flair, and competitive spirit. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s first hat-trick taker in international cricket, Jalaluddin, will take on the responsibilities of head coach.

For context, the IMC Over-40s T20 World Cup 2025 will feature 12 international teams, with 42 matches scheduled to be played across Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad

Abdul Razzaq (c), Fawad Alam (VC), Shahid Afridi, Zulfiqar Babar, Humayun Farhat (wk), Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan, Sheharyar Ghani, Nadeem Javed, Irfan Mushtaq, Adnan Baig (wk), Mohammad Ali, Atif Maqbool, Javed Mansoor, Hassan Nasir, Mohammad Suleman, Tariq Mahmood, and Imran Ali.

Management:

Team Mentor: Javed Miandad

Head Coach: Jalaluddin

Team Manager: Azam Khan