Pakistan announce squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A and will face the Netherlands in their opening match on February 7 in Colombo.

The T20 World Cup is set to begin on February 7 and will run until March 8. The tournament will be co-hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The squad was unveiled during a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, addressed by PCB Director High Performance and member of the men’s national selection committee Aqib Javed, Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, and white-ball head coach Michael James Hesson.

Several players, including captain Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Sahibzada Farhan, and Usman Tariq, have earned their maiden call-ups for a global mega event.

Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Usman Khan have featured in one or more editions of the T20 World Cup since 2021.

In the 20-team tournament, each team is set to play four group games before the Super Eight and Knockout Stage, all between 7 February and 8 March.

Pakistan are also set to face Australia in a three-match T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on 29, 31 January and 1 February. The team’s preparation camp began today.

Pakistan Squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.