Pakistan, Sri Lanka call for establishing viable Palestinian state

BEIJING: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have called for establishing a viable and contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, ARY News reported.

As per details, the understanding to this effect came at a meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and President Ranil Wickremesinghe today on the sidelines of 3rd Belt and Road Forum.

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed deep concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza caused by the ongoing Israeli attacks. They further urged for establishing a humanitarian corridor to provide aid to the besieged people of Gaza.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to work together to fight poverty and promote economic growth and development for benefit of the entire region. He also expressed his desire to promote peace and enhance connectivity through regional cooperation.

Both leaders agreed to remain in contact to exchange experiences and best practices in areas such as privatization of State-Owned Enterprises.

In his remarks, the President of Sri Lanka thanked the Prime Minister for conveying warm sentiments on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan. The leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties and continue the long-standing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.