Pakistan, Sri Lanka second T20I abandoned due to rain

The second T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been called off due to rain here at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

The persistent rain had delayed the toss, and heavy rain had led to the fixture being canceled.

The third T20I will be played on Sunday, 11 January at the same venue.

The three-match T20I series serves as a preparatory platform for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which will begin on 7 February in Sri Lanka and India.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have squared off 27 times in the limited-overs format, with the Green Shirts winning 17 out of those encounters.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Agha (capt), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.