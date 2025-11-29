Pakistan, Sri Lanka to observe silence for cyclone victims

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will observe a minute of silence before the start of the T20I tri-series final today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The gesture comes as Sri Lanka continues to reel from extreme weather conditions that have triggered widespread destruction across several regions.

According to Sri Lanka’s disaster authorities, at least 123 people have lost their lives so far, while 130 others remain missing.

Relief operations are currently underway, with nearly 44,000 affected residents shifted to government-run welfare centres after their homes were damaged or washed away.

Both teams will stand together in remembrance just moments before the high-stakes final of the ongoing tri-series, which also featured Zimbabwe.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka booked their places in the title clash through contrasting campaigns in the group stage.

Pakistan suffered only one defeat in four matches, a loss that came against Sri Lanka, while that lone victory was enough for Sri Lanka to secure qualification for the final.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, claimed a single win in the tournament, which came against Sri Lanka.