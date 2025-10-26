Istanbul talks expose Taliban’s reluctance to curb TTP, BLA militants: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has conveyed its final and firm position to the Afghan Taliban during crucial talks held in Istanbul, warning that continued patronage or sheltering of terrorist groups will not be tolerated, ARY News reported citing security sources.

According to the sources, the Pakistani delegation made it explicitly clear that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against Pakistan, identifying it as the core demand of Islamabad. The delegation urged the Taliban to take verifiable and decisive action against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), whose members are reportedly operating from Afghan territory.

Pakistan’s representatives emphasized that the elimination of cross-border terrorism requires concrete, transparent, and enforceable measures, not mere assurances. Islamabad’s approach to the dialogue was described as sincere, open, and rooted in goodwill, with a focus on achieving durable regional peace.

However, sources noted that the Taliban delegation demonstrated a lack of authority, flexibility, and seriousness during the discussions. Their arguments were characterized as “illogical” and detached from ground realities, raising doubts about their intentions.

“Pakistan’s delegation observed that the Taliban appear to be pursuing a separate agenda — one that is neither in the interest of Afghanistan, Pakistan, nor regional stability,” a senior security official said.

Despite mediation efforts by neutral hosts, the Taliban side reportedly remained hesitant to act against militant outfits. Officials added that any potential deadlock or breakdown in talks will be entirely the Taliban’s responsibility, not Pakistan’s.

Security sources stressed that Pakistan continues to negotiate with clarity, patience, and a firm commitment to peace, while maintaining that its stance is legitimate, logical, and aligned with long-term regional stability.

“If the Taliban do not change course,” one source warned, “the world will see that they are shielding terrorists instead of fighting them.”

Officials concluded that further progress in the dialogue now hinges entirely on the Taliban’s constructive and cooperative attitude toward addressing Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns.