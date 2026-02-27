Pakistan PM vows decisive response to any aggression

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has affirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces and its people remain ready at all times to safeguard the country’s security and sovereignty. ARY News reported.

Speaking on the preparedness of the military, the Prime Minister said the Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable of neutralizing any internal and external threats and will not allow the nation’s peace or integrity to be compromised.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that under the leadership of the CDF, the forces are executing their duties with professional expertise, advanced training, and effective defensive strategies.

“Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive and forceful response,” PM Shehbaz Sharif added, reiterating that the country has always promoted peace but will firmly protect its territorial integrity.

He also stressed that the entire nation stands united alongside the armed forces in defending Pakistan.

Unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces was carried out across multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on the night of Friday, February 26 2026, at 10:30 pm.

In response, Pakistan launched ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ operation against the Afghan Taliban Regime.