Pakistan stars partially available for BBL: report

As the buzz around the participation of Pakistan stars in the upcoming Big Bash League is drawing attention, a report claims that their availability for entire tournament my spoil the fun.

The development comes following the conformation of the T20I series against Sri Lanka by the Pakistan Cricket Board in January. The three-match series will be played on 7,9 and 11th of January.

As per the report, Conditional No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are issued to national players for participation in overseas leagues.

They were directed to prioritise national duties over the leagues.

NOCs for the BBL have reportedly been granted to national cricketers from 14 December to 28 January.

Players who received these NOCs are Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali.

The 15th edition of the BBL will run from 14 December to 25 January 2026, featuring 44 matches scheduled in prime early-evening slots.

Babar is set to make his BBL debut for the Sydney Sixers. Shaheen Afridi was signed by Brisbane Heat as their first overseas platinum pick, Rizwan joins Melbourne Renegades.

Rauf will represent Melbourne Stars, Shadab Khan was signed by Sydney Thunder, Hasan Ali was drafted by Adelaide Strikers, and Hassan Khan will play for the Renegades.

The series between the Green Shirts and the Islanders will serve as preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India from 7 February to 8 March.

The report suggests, the players would will prioritise the Sri Lanka tour over the BBL, and permanent members of the T20 squad are unlikely to receive exemptions from the series.

Following the Sri Lanka tour, Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan for a three-match T20I series at the end of January.