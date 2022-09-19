Pakistan starts cotton exports to Bangladesh, Indonesia

ISLAMABAD: Exports of cotton from Pakistan have been started as the country has struck export contracts for 20 thousand bales of cotton with different countries.

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Forum (PCGF) Chairman Ihsanul Haq said that cotton exports from Pakistan have been started, initially more than 3,000 bales of cotton were sent to Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The chairman said that the export contracts for 20 thousand bales of cotton have been finalised by Pakistan with other countries of the world.

He said that the exporters are also facing problems due to the deterioration of the quality of cotton due to rains, the price of cotton in Pakistan is Rs22 to 23 thousand per maund.

Ihsanul Haq said the main reason behind the hike in local white lint rate is reports that cotton production in the United States has declined.

