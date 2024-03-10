Pakistan starts fruit delivery to Russia via land route

Pakistan on Sunday achieved a milestone in regional trade as transportation of fruits has been started to Russia via land route.

In this regard, sixteen trucks of National Logistics Corporation laden with oranges have entered into two Russian cities of Derbent and Grozny covering almost six thousand kilometers’ distance.

Russia applauded the efforts of the NLC for the promotion of bilateral trade between both countries.

Earlier, the Corporation also provided logistic support to export bananas, meat and seafood to Central Asian Republics states and China.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that Pakistan placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow in April last year.

Experts said that the launch of shipping services reshaped trade relations between both countries, with immense business opportunities and the potential to extend bilateral trade up to US$20 billion.

The direct cargo service drastically reduced shipping time from a month to 18 days.

Currently, Pakistan’s exports to Russia stand at USD$150 million, while imports hover around USD$300 million. However, the implementation of this direct shipping service is anticipated to boost Pakistani exports to Russia by USD$2.5 billion in the coming years.