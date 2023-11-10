30.9 C
Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 55,000-point mark in intraday trade

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved another remarkable milestone on Friday as its benchmark KSE-100 index surged past the 55,000-point mark, setting an all-time high record, during intraday trading.

This surge followed a gain of over 833 points, driven by several positive factors, including clarity on the election date and expectations of a favorable review from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) 100 index was recorded trading at 55,094 at 10 a.m on Friday, the last day of the trading week.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 index crossed the 54,000 points mark.

Head of equity at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, attributed the rally to strong domestic institutional buying and reducing Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) yields.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the last time the index traded above 52,000 points was in 2017 during PML-N’s tenure.

