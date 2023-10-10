Pakistan Stock Market regains 48,000 limits in 70 days

KARACHI: During the second day of the business week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed a bullish trend and regained the 48,000 points limits after 70 days, ARY News reported.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 418.48 points crossed 48,000 points and closed at 48,140.27 points.

In a day marked by notable activity, the stock market closed on a high note, reinforcing the positive sentiment among investors.

The market exhibited a predominantly bullish trend, with 227 symbols advancing, while 94 declined, and 24 remained unchanged, bringing the total number of symbols in play to 345.

The total volume of trades was 350,067,949, with a total value of 10,762,938,580. The market high was 48,166.36, while the low was 47,708.111.

The stock market performance reflects a positive sentiment, with strong trading volumes and gains in the Current Index. The day’s trading activity suggests confidence and optimism among investors, boding well for the market’s outlook.