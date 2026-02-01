Skipping India match could benefit Pakistan in long run: Dr. Nauman

ISLAMABAD: Cricket analyst Dr. Nauman Niaz has praised Pakistan’s recent decision not to play India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, calling it a strong and strategic move that could benefit the national team now and in the future.

Speaking in ARY News programme Sawal Yeh Hai, Dr. Niaz noted that India has not played a bilateral series with Pakistan in 18 years, reflecting longstanding challenges in cricketing relations. He emphasized that while Pakistan plays a key role in ICC tournaments, the Pakistan-India fixture has always been the most high-profile and revenue-generating match in any ICC event.

Highlighting the financial dynamics, Dr. Niaz explained that even short clips of India’s matches generate huge revenue for broadcasters, sometimes exceeding the total earnings from other matches in the World Cup.

He added that India’s dominant position in the ICC has, in the past, sidelined other strong cricket boards like England, further complicating the global cricketing landscape.

Dr. Nauman Niaz also revisited historical incidents, noting that controversies involving Sachin Tendulkar in 2002 and 2006 led India to refuse matches against Pakistan, a pattern that reinforces Pakistan’s current stance.

He added that broadcasting deals, including the $911 million World Cup rights held by Geo Star, and the revenue from India’s matches, make the fixture extremely sensitive.

From a strategic perspective, Dr. Niaz said the decision protects Pakistan’s interests while maintaining legal and diplomatic justification. He suggested that this choice could strengthen Pakistan’s position in future events, including potential tours to India in 2027 and asserted that the move will have long-term benefits for the team and the country.

Dr. Nauman Niaz concluded that Pakistan’s decision reflects a careful balance between sporting integrity, national policy, and financial realities — a move that could set a precedent for how the team navigates international cricket in the coming years.

Pakistan to compete in T20 World Cup 2026

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore, holding detailed consultations on Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Following the meeting, the government approved the national cricket team to take part in the tournament. However, it was decided that the men in green would not play their scheduled match against India on February 15, 2026, in line with the government’s directives.

The discussions focused on ensuring the team’s participation while addressing security, scheduling, and diplomatic considerations. The decision reflects a balance between Pakistan’s commitment to international cricket and national policy.

A government spokesperson confirmed the outcome via an official tweet, emphasizing that Pakistan will compete in the World Cup while refraining from the India fixture.