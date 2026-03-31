Kuwait Assures Full Facilitation to Pakistani Vessels for Diesel, Jet Fuel Imports

The Federal Minister of Pakistan for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, has held talks with Kuwait’s ambassador to Pakistan, Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, focusing on energy cooperation, bilateral relations and regional developments.

During the meeting, Ali Pervaiz Malik expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s continued support, particularly in the energy sector, and acknowledged assurances from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to facilitate Pakistani-flagged vessels in the potential import of diesel and jet fuel from Kuwait.

He requested the Ambassador to convey his fondest regards to Kuwait’s Minister of Oil, Tariq Suleiman Ahmed Al-Roumi, and the CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah.

He described ties between Pakistan and Kuwait as longstanding and connected by hearts, noting that Pakistan has relied on Kuwaiti petroleum supplies for more than five decades. The minister also conveyed his regards to Kuwait’s Minister of Oil and senior leadership at KPC.

Ali Pervaiz Malik that for the past five decades, Pakistan has been purchasing petroleum products, particularly diesel, from Kuwait, reflecting the enduring trust and partnership between the two nations.

Speaking on regional peace and stability, the Federal Minister stated that Pakistan wishes to see all brotherly countries remain peaceful and secure.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is actively working to facilitate the peaceful resolution of conflict and is personally overseeing efforts aimed at facilitating the supply of food and essential commodities as required by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Ambassador of Kuwait Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi expressed his sincerest gratitude for Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace.

He stated that Kuwait is proud of Pakistan’s efforts and prays for their success. He underscored Kuwait’s commitment for supporting Pakistan.

Pakistan and Kuwait reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, and agreed to remain closely engaged to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest and shared benefit.