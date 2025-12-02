Pakistan launches major reforms to strengthen national cybersecurity framework

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has initiated major reforms in its national cybersecurity framework, marking one of the most extensive overhauls of the country’s digital security landscape to date, ARY News reported.

According to official documents, the Ministry of IT has begun implementing a series of measures aimed at strengthening cybersecurity across government and private institutions.

The Ministry has invited a global consultant to conduct a nationwide cybersecurity assessment, under which all critical organisations will undergo detailed cybersecurity gap analyses. This assessment will be carried out through the World Bank–supported DEEP programme, which is facilitating a comprehensive review of Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

Documents show that the World Bank is investing $77.73 million in Pakistan to bolster digital services and support long-term cybersecurity readiness. As part of this plan, a full technical audit of priority national sectors will be conducted to support national security and economic stability.

The government of Pakistan is also focusing on identifying cyber threats and vulnerabilities across public and private systems. The upgraded cybersecurity framework will incorporate Zero Trust models and modern defence mechanisms as part of Pakistan’s official security policy.

A new security act is also under consideration, which will outline responsibilities, reporting mechanisms, and strict penalties for violations related to cybersecurity.

Documents further reveal that the government is evaluating the establishment of a National Cybersecurity Authority to centralise policy direction and response efforts. Emerging technologies, including AI, cloud computing, and quantum systems, are also expected to be integrated into the new cybersecurity roadmap.

A modern training and capacity development plan is being prepared for government departments, while educational institutions may soon introduce diploma and degree programmes in cybersecurity to address the country’s talent gap.

The reforms also include incentives and new policies to support Pakistan’s domestic cyber industry, alongside a dedicated export strategy for security software and services. To strengthen international cooperation, Pakistan will pursue new partnerships and bilateral agreements in the field of cybersecurity, while consultations with stakeholders on regulatory reforms have already begun.