Pakistan, Kazakhstan deepen ties with regional rail connectivity Project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to deepen cooperation on a proposed railway corridor linking Pakistan with Central Asia.

The planned network would link Karachi Port with Kazakhstan via Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, with an extension through Chaman, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

A high-level consultation was held at the Ministry of Railways between the Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, focusing on regional connectivity and railway cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the projects connecting Pakistan to Central Asia via rail, highlighting their economic and trade benefits.

The Railways Minister stated that under the Prime Minister’s Regional Connectivity Vision, this project has been recognised as highly strategic and is expected to serve as a milestone for the entire region.

He said that the planned network would link Karachi Port with Kazakhstan via Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, with an extension through Chaman, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Officials say preparatory work on the proposed route has already been completed.

The Pakistan–Kazakhstan Rail Connectivity Project is estimated to cost around $7bn and is expected to be completed within three years.

The project is anticipated to be a game-changer for the region and a milestone for Pakistan’s economic growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed during a visit by the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan on 3 February 2026.

The Minister of Railways emphasized that this project is not only pivotal for railway sector but also plays a key role in enhancing trade relations across the region and creating new avenues for economic development.