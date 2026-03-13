Pakistani rice industry targets Japanese buyers at FOODEX Japan 2026

Pakistan has highlighted the potential of its rice exports to Japan during FOODEX Japan 2026, one of Asia’s largest food and beverage exhibitions, held at Tokyo Big Sight from 10 to 13 March.

Officials say the participation of Pakistan’s rice sector at the exhibition reflects ongoing efforts to expand market access and strengthen trade ties with Japan’s food industry.

Pakistan is among the world’s leading rice exporters, with a large share of its production sold overseas. Its Basmati , known for its distinctive aroma and extra-long grain, is widely used in international cuisine and is gaining recognition among buyers in Japan, particularly in the hospitality and food service sectors.

As part of activities during FOODEX week, the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo hosted an event titled “Pakistan Rice Experience – Aroma & Grain of Pakistan” on 12 March 2026.

The gathering brought together Japanese importers, trading houses, food industry representatives and culinary professionals, offering them an opportunity to sample varieties and engage directly with exporters visiting Japan.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador , Abdul Hameed, said Pakistan remained a reliable supplier to global markets and stressed the importance of strengthening commercial links between Pakistan’s agricultural exporters and Japan’s food industry.

He also noted that at a time when global supply chains and logistics are facing uncertainty due to evolving regional and international developments, dependable agricultural supply partnerships are increasingly important.

The event also featured a presentation on Pakistan’s rice sector by trade and investment counsellor Madiha Ali, followed by a tasting session of premium varieties.

Pakistani rice exporters participating in FOODEX Japan and related engagements included Meskay & Femtee (Pvt.) Ltd., Decent Rice Mills, Matco Foods Ltd., and Garib Sons, alongside established Pakistani brands already present in Japan such as Guard Rice and Mehran Rice.