Pakistan, Indonesia signal long-term strategic defence partnership

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with the Defence Minister of Indonesia at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military media wing, Lieutenant General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (Retd), Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and exploration of avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening institutional linkages, training collaboration, and defence industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The visiting dignitary lauded professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He also expressed Indonesia’s desire to further expand defence ties with Pakistan across multiple domains.

The COAS & CDF reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering strong and enduring defence relationship with Indonesia, based on shared values, mutual respect, and convergence of strategic interests.

Pakistan reaffirms strong defence ties with Bangladesh

On January 08, Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan called on Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, at GHQ Rawalpindi, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence and military cooperation were discussed. Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening professional collaboration, training exchanges and defence ties between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and appreciated their contributions towards regional peace and stability. The COAS & CDF reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering enduring defence relations with Bangladesh.

The meeting concluded reflecting the longstanding and strong bonds between the two brotherly countries.