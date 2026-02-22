Over 80 militants eliminated in Pakistan’s strikes on TTP hideouts in Afghanistan: security sources

ISLAMABAD: More than 80 militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were been killed in Pakistan’s intelligence-based airstrikes carried out earlier in Afghanistan, security sources said.

According to the sources, the strikes had targeted militant hideouts in the Afghan provinces of Nangarhar Province, Paktika Province, and Khost Province.

Security officials confirmed that over 80 militants described as “Fitna al-Khawarij” have so far been killed in the operation, adding that the number of casualties may rise as further assessments continue.

During the operation, seven militant centres linked to the TTP were destroyed, the sources added.

The destroyed hideouts included New Centre No.1 in Nangarhar, New Centre No.2 in Nangarhar, Molvi Abbas Centre in Khost, Islam Centre in Nangarhar, Ibrahim Centre in Nangarhar, Mullah Rahbar Centre in Paktika, and Mukhlis Yar Centre in Paktika.

Security sources said the strikes were conducted earlier based on credible intelligence regarding militant presence and activities in the border regions.

Officials added that further details may emerge as authorities complete damage assessment and intelligence verification following the operation.

Pakistan May Act Against Terrorists in Afghanistan Before Ramadan

Earlier, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had speculated that Pakistan could take action against militant groups in Afghanistan before the start of Ramadan.

Speaking to ARY News programme KHABAR, Khawaja Asif said third parties were engaged in negotiations and were aware of the consequences of prolonged inaction. While he declined to provide a specific timeline, he stressed that Pakistan would have to respond sooner rather than later, as delays in addressing security threats are costing the country heavily.

The minister expressed concern that militant activity originating from Afghanistan had not subsided. He said if authorities across the border remained passive observers, they would effectively share responsibility.

He added, Pakistan remains open to dialogue, but it cannot accept a situation in which talks are followed by attacks on its territory.

Asif noted that some level of communication continues with Afghanistan’s interim Taliban administration. He suggested that solutions could emerge if militants chose to return or relocate elsewhere, although no formal proposals were currently under discussion.

According to him, Afghan counterparts have admitted they cannot provide written guarantees on security matters and can only offer verbal assurances.

He further said that regional stability could improve if neighbouring countries jointly guaranteed peace in Afghanistan, potentially opening the door for financial assistance frameworks.