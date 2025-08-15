web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan strongly condemns, rejects “Greater Israel” remarks

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned and rejected the recent statements by the Israeli occupying power suggesting the creation of a so-called ‘Greater Israel’ and plans for the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

In a statement issued here, the foreign office maintained that Pakistan calls on the international community to outrightly reject such provocative notions that constitute a flagrant violation of the international law, principles of the UN Charter, as well as the relevant United Nations resolutions.

“Such statements reflect the occupying power’s intention to entrench its illegal occupation, as well as its complete contempt for all international efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

Pakistan asked the international community to take immediate and tangible measures to prevent the occupying power from further destabilizing the region, and to end its ongoing crimes and atrocities against the Palestinians.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.