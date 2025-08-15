Pakistan strongly condemns, rejects “Greater Israel” remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned and rejected the recent statements by the Israeli occupying power suggesting the creation of a so-called ‘Greater Israel’ and plans for the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

In a statement issued here, the foreign office maintained that Pakistan calls on the international community to outrightly reject such provocative notions that constitute a flagrant violation of the international law, principles of the UN Charter, as well as the relevant United Nations resolutions.

“Such statements reflect the occupying power’s intention to entrench its illegal occupation, as well as its complete contempt for all international efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

Pakistan asked the international community to take immediate and tangible measures to prevent the occupying power from further destabilizing the region, and to end its ongoing crimes and atrocities against the Palestinians.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”