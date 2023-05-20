Pakistan strongly condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli occupation authority and members of the Knesset under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said violation of the sanctity of one of the holiest sites in Islam constitutes yet another reprehensible event in a series of escalatory Israeli actions disrespectful to religious sentiments of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

She said Pakistan reiterates that such acts are inconsistent with the right to freedom of expression and religion or belief of the Palestinian people, defying all humanitarian and human rights laws and norms.

