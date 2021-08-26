Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack at Kabul airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack at the Kabul airport which reportedly resulted in the loss of several precious lives including children.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“We convey our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured,” he added.

Two explosions struck near the main gate of Kabul airport Thursday, causing multiple casualties in what the US military labelled a “complex attack” that took place as countries raced to complete evacuations from Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there were “a number” of US and civilian casualties in the bombings, which came just hours after western officials said they had intelligence that suicide bombings were planned against the airport.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties,” Kirby said in a tweeted statement.

“We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” he said.

The Baron Hotel, about 200 yards (meters) from the Abbey Gate, had been used by some western nations as a staging point for evacuations since the airlift began on August 14.

The US State Department said there were also reports of gunfire.

“US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” it said.

Thousands of people have massed over the past 12 days near the Abbey Gate and other entrances to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, hoping to be evacuated after the Taliban took control of the country.