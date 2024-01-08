Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul on January 6 and resulted in loss of several precious lives and multiple injuries.

“The Government and the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) and the people of Afghanistan over the loss of innocent lives and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan also reiterated its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stood in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in the hour of grief.

The spokesperson also rejected its designation as “a Country of Particular Concern” by the United States (US) State Department, calling it “detached from ground realities”.

“We are deeply dismayed that the designation is based on biased and arbitrary assessment, detached from ground realities,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

The spokeswoman said Pakistan was a pluralistic country, with a rich tradition of interfaith harmony. In line with its Constitution, Pakistan had undertaken wide-ranging measures to promote religious freedom and protect minority rights, she added.

The foreign office also expressed concern over omission of India, the biggest and serial violator of religious freedom, from the US State Department’s designation list.

“This is despite clear recommendation by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) as well as public concerns raised by international human rights constituencies about India’s maltreatment of religious minorities,” she said.