Pakistan successfully launches 2nd indigenous EO-2 Satellite

Pakistan has marked a major achievement in its national space programme with the successful launch of its second indigenous Earth Observation Satellite, EO-2, from China’s Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre, on Thursday.

Developed by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the EO-2 satellite is designed to significantly enhance the country’s earth observation and high-resolution imaging capabilities.

The officials of SUPARCO said the satellite will provide critical data to support national development planning, natural resource management, environmental monitoring, and urban expansion.

It will also strengthen governance, disaster management, climate analysis, and strategic decision-making by delivering accurate and timely satellite imagery.

With the addition of EO-2, Pakistan has expanded its satellite fleet, ensuring improved continuity, coverage, and precision of earth observation data.

SUPARCO officials termed the launch a milestone in Pakistan’s space journey, noting that the successful indigenous development of EO-2 reflects the country’s growing technical expertise and self-reliance in advanced satellite technology.

The achievement highlights Pakistan’s steady progress in utilizing space-based solutions for socio-economic development, national resilience, and scientific advancement.

Last year in October, Pakistan successfully launched its first hyperspectral satellite, HS-1, into space from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

A team of Pakistani scientists and engineers was present at the launch site to oversee the mission. According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the satellite will undergo in-orbit testing for two months following its successful deployment.

The hyperspectral satellite is designed to assist in forecasting floods, landslides, and other natural disasters, while also contributing to environmental monitoring and early detection of geological risks.

Officials stated that this mission marks a major milestone under Pakistan’s National Space Policy and Vision 2047.