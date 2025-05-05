Pakistan successfully test-fires FATAH series missile

Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of the FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing Ex-INDUS, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to ISPR, the launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of Pakistan Army, as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Separately, Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System— a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INDUS.

The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.