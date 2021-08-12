Pakistan successfully test-fires surface to surface Ghaznavi ballistic missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired surface to surface Ghaznavi ballistic missile, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The successful training launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system.

The training launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the excellent standard of training, handling of the weapon system and execution of launch mission in the field by troops.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Service Chiefs have congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of today’s launch.

Earlier this year, Pakistan had successfully test-fired Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile.

Shaheen-1A has the capability to achieve its target within the range of 900 kilometers.