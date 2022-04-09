Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-III ballistic missile: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile, the Inter Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, the test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system. pic.twitter.com/WHmjPGZobZ — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 9, 2022

On March 26, Pakistan successfully test-fired Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Shaheen-1A has the capability to achieve its target within the range of 900 kilometers.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including an advanced navigation system.

The test-fire was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

