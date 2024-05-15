38.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Pakistan successfully tests Fatah-II rocket system

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

Pakistan Army on Wednesday conducted successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System with a range of 400 kilometres, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

The rocket is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features. Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system.

“Fatah -II is being inducted in Pakistan’s Artillery Divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets. The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of Pakistan Army’s conventional arsenal,” said the ISPR.

Flight test was witnessed by Chief of the General Staff Pakistan Army, senior officers from the three services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and all services chiefs congratulated participating troops and scientists on this excellent achievement.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.