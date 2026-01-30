Pakistan suffer massive blow ahead of crucial India clash

Pakistan suffered a major blow ahead of the crucial India clash in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 as wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Shayan has been ruled out of the tournament.

Shayan, 18, was struck on the nose while keeping to a fast-bowler during a scenario-based practice match. Following the blow, he was taken to hospital, where X-rays confirmed a fracture.

Mohammad Shayan — top order batter, replacement will be named in due course.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan and India are set for a high-stakes showdown on Sunday, February 1, in what has effectively become a virtual knockout for a place in the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

While fans are already dreaming of a potential Pakistan vs India final, the reality is that both teams qualifying from Super Six Group 2 is highly unlikely, though not impossible.

The outcome hinges on the result of England vs New Zealand, currently underway.

England currently lead their Super Six group, boasting an unbeaten 3-0 record, which includes wins carried forward against Pakistan and Zimbabwe from the group stage.

If England beat New Zealand, they will finish on eight points, securing a semi-final spot and leaving only one place for either Pakistan or India.

However, if New Zealand manage to turn things around and pull off an upset, the door opens for both Pakistan and India.

In that scenario, a Pakistan win over India on Sunday would create a three-way tie at six points, with Net Run Rate (NRR) deciding the top two teams to advance.

At present, England’s NRR is 1.989, while Pakistan sits at 1.484 and India at 3.337. Pakistan can improve its NRR significantly with a dominant performance against India, potentially pipping England and qualifying for the semi-final with India.