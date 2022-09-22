Pakistan suffered $5bn due to regime change: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: While reacting to Supreme Court (SC) advice of returning to National Assembly (NA), former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has suffered $5 billion due to regime change, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister said that the Supreme Court (SC) has no idea that regime change operation has so far caused $5 billion loss to Pakistan in terms of currency alone.

سپریم کورٹ نے کہا ہے کہ PTI کو اندازہ ہے 123 ضمنی انتخابات پر کتنے اخراجات ہوں گے؟ سپریم کورٹ کو اندازہ نہیں Regime Change operation کے نتیجے میں صرف کرنسی کے ضمن میں پاکستان کو اب تک 5 ارب ڈالر کا نقصان ہو چکا ہے , انتخابات نہ ہونے کا نقصان انتخابات نہ کرنے سے کہیں بڑا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 22, 2022

Responding to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial’s statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that the CJ’s observation contradicts with the Constitution.

احترام کے ساتھ چیف جسٹس کی آبزرویشن آئین سے متصادم ہے پانچ سال اسمبلی کی مدت ہے تاآنکہ اس مدت سے پہلے توڑ دی جائے اور عوام اس اسمبلی کو نمائندہ نہیں سمجھتے الیکشن پر اخراجات سے کہیں زیادہ بڑی قیمت ہم سپریم کورٹ کے اس فیصلے کی دے رہے ہیں جس کے ذریعے انتخابات کو روکا گیا https://t.co/FvOseZuUaj — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 22, 2022

“Rather than the expenditure on general elections, we are paying a much higher price for the decision of the Supreme Court which stopped the polls,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court (SC) advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reconsider its decision to resign from the National Assembly.

A two-member bench of SC comprising CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ayesha Malik heard the PTI’s petition regarding the acceptance of its resignations from NA in one go.

The SC advised PTI to return to Parliament by taking back their resignations from the NA and gave time to take directions from PTI chief Imran Khan on the appeal.

