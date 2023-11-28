Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat over Bannu attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has summoned an Afghan diplomat to the foreign ministry over yesterday’s horrific Bannu attack, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Pakistan has condemned the involvement of Afghan citizen in the Bannu attack on November 26.

Sources revealed that Pakistan has demanded strict and immediate action against the mastermind and facilitators of the Bannu attack and to stop the use of Afghan soil by terrorists against Pakistan.

Furthermore, the diplomat was also told that Afghanistan should handover Hafiz Gul Bahadur to Pakistan.

Yesterday, three martyred and 10 others sustained injuries as a suicide bomber targeted a security convoy in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Pakistan military’s public relations wing, a suicide bomber riding a motorbike blew himself up near a security forces convoy in Bakka Khel, Bannu. As a result, two citizens were martyred and 10 people were wounded.

Whereas, an FC personnel succumbed to injuries today, taking the the death toll to three.

The ISPR statement said the suicide bomber was an Afghan resident associated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group. The suicide bomber entered Pakistan on his Afghan ID card reference.

According to records, so far 16 Afghan nationals have been found guilty in the terror attacks in Pakistan.