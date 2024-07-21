Pakistan summons German envoy to protest ‘attack on consulate in Frankfurt’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday summoned Germany’s senior-most diplomat to register a “strong protest” over an attack “by a gang of extremists” a day earlier on the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A group of Afghan nationals pelted stones at the Pakistani consulate and even brought down its national flag on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the Afghan nationals were allowed to hold a peaceful protest by German authorities but they turned violent and threw stones at the consulate building, leading to heightened tensions.

German police have detained two Afghan nationals and anticipate more arrests as they continue to identify additional protesters with the help of video footage.

Following the incident, sources told ARY News that Pakistan lodged a formal protest over the attack and emphasised the need for increased security measures to protect Pakistani diplomatic properties and personnel.

The senior German diplomat assured that all possible measures would be taken to ensure the security of Pakistani diplomats and properties.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office (FO) – in a statement – strongly condemned the attack on the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt and also criticised German authorities for their failure to protect the premises of its consular mission.

A statement issued by the FO today condemned the attack, saying: “In yesterday’s incident, the security of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt was breached, endangering the lives of its consular staff.

READ: Afghan nationals throw stones during protest outside Pakistani embassy in Germany

The FO reminded the German government that “under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats.”

“We are conveying our strong protest to the German government,” it added, urging Berlin to take “immediate measures” to ensure the security of Pakistani diplomatic missions and staff in the country.

It also urged the local government to take immediate measures to “arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday’s incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in security”.