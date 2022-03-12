Pakistan summons Indian Charge d’ Affaires over missile launch incident

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Charge d’ Affaires has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and conveyed the serious concerns on the Indian authorities’ statement regarding the “accidental firing” of an Indian missile into Pakistani territory.

The foreign ministry said in a statement today that the Pakistani government expressed serious concerns on the press statement issued by the Indian Press Information Bureau’s Defence Wing regarding the “accidental firing” of an Indian missile into Pakistani territory on March 9 March 2022 due to ‘technical malfunction’ and the decision to hold an internal court of inquiry.

The Cd’A was asked to convey to the Indian government that such serious matters could not be addressed with simplistic explanations as offered by the Indian authorities.

The Charge d’ Affaires was further told that Pakistan expects a satisfactory response to and clarification of several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment.

The Cd’A was informed that the Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry was not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory.

He was told to convey to the Government of India Pakistan’s demand of a joint probe in order to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident, the statement read.

