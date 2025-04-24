Pakistan summons Indian Charge d’Affaires over diplomatic row

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned Charge d’Affaires of India Geetika Srivastava to the Foreign Office and officially handed over a demarche, ARY News reported citing diplomatic sources.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires was officially informed about decisions taken in National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad following Indian aggression. Pakistan has decided to declare the Defense, Air, and Naval Attaches of the Indian High Commission ‘persona non grata’.

These officials, along with supporting staff, have been asked to leave Pakistan. Additionally, the staff of the Indian High Commission has been capped at 30 personnel.

Geetika Srivastava was also informed about other decisions that all Indian nationals, except Sikh pilgrims, have been given 48 hours to depart Pakistan. Furthermore, Pakistan has decided to close the Wagah border crossing and has formally notified India that its airspace will be closed to all commercial Indian flights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad following Indian aggression.

The participants discussed the national security environment and the regional situation, particularly in the wake of Pahalgam attack in the Anantnag District of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday last.

The committee highlighted that the Indus Waters Treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension.

National Security Committee said in statement “Water is a Vital National Interest of Pakistan, a lifeline for its 240 million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs”.

“Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power”. it added.

Noting the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of India, which disregards international conventions, UN Security Council Resolutions and international obligations at will, NSC said that Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan; trans-national killings; and non-adherence to international law and UN Resolutions on Kashmir.