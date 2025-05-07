Pakistan summons Indian charge d’affaires after strikes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Indian charge d’affaires in the capital Islamabad was summoned on Wednesday after India carried out strikes in Pakistan.

“The Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to receive Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” a statement from the ministry said.

“Scores of innocent women, children and other citizens were martyred or injured in Indian strikes,” a spokesman of foreign ministry said.

“Indian aggression has been blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty,” foreign office statement said. “Indian steps are violation of the United Nations charter, international law and interstate code of conduct”.

Spokesman said that Pakistan has rejected baseless stance of India and ” warned that such misadventures pose serious threat to the peace and stability of the region”.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg TV that Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian jets and multiple drones in response to India’s airstrikes along the Line of Control. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also confirmed this, stating that the jets were downed in various locations.

The military told Reuters the downed jets included Rafale, Su-30, and MiG-29 planes, saying they targeted Indian aircraft after they attacked Pakistan.