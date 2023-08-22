Pakistan summons Indian envoy over death of civilian from LoC firing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with India over the latest ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC) and also strongly condemned the death of a civilian on the Pakistani side due to firing, ARY News reported.

“India’s Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the killing of a 60-year-old civilian as a result of firing by the Indian forces,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

Emphasising the need for maintaining peace and tranquillity at the LoC, the FO spokesperson underscored that such acts are in “clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021”.

The spokeswoman stressed that utmost caution should be exercised by the Indian forces as targeting innocent civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Pakistan also urged the Indian side to investigate the incident and respect the “Ceasefire Understanding”.

A day earlier, an elderly man embraced martyrdom when Indian troops targeted the civilian population in the Nakyal sector along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, Indian troops initiated a ceasefire violation in Nakyal Sector along LOC deliberately targeting civil population.

“A 60 years old man identified as Ghayas who belonged to Kotli got martyred due to unprovoked Indian firing.” the ISPR said. Three women who were working in the fields got terrified by the firing.

The Indian forces have continuously violated the ceasefire agreement at the Line of Control and martyred Pakistan Army personnel and civilians during their unprovoked firing at the border.