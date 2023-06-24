Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest LoC ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Charge d’ Affaires to the Foreign Office (FO) to register strong protest over the ceasefire violation committed by the Indian forces in Satwal Sector of the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported.

“The Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violation committed by the Indian forces in Satwal Sector of the Line of Control (LoC),” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, the foreign office said it was also conveyed to the envoy that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021.

“It was further underscored that targeting of civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” it added.

The statement added that the Indian side was urged to respect the Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the incident, and maintain peace along the Line of Control (LoC).

Earlier in the day, two civilians embraced martyrdom and another was injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing onto a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector across the Line of Control (LoC).

The ISPR in a statement said, “Today, at 11:55 hours, Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector.

The statement further said: “Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations.

“While a strong protest is being launched with the Indian side, Pakistan reserves the right to respond back in manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives in the LoC,” it added.

In February 2021, both countries had recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire agreement and agreed to address the “core issues” that could undermine peace and stability.

Pakistan and India had in November 2003 agreed to cease fire along the LoC and the Working Boundary. The agreement held for a few years, but regular violations have occurred since 2008.