SC urges use of AI to tackle justice delays

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has stressed the urgent need to adopt modern technology, including artificial intelligence, to address delays in the delivery of justice, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a written judgment was issued by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha Malik, highlighting the serious consequences of prolonged legal proceedings.

The court observed that delays in justice are not merely postponements but often amount to the denial of justice itself.

It stated that such delays erode public trust in the judiciary of Pakistan and weaken the rule of law across the country.

According to the judgment, delayed justice places an unfair burden on vulnerable and disadvantaged communities in Pakistan, who cannot afford lengthy litigation costs.

The Supreme Court further warned that delays discourage investment and weaken the institutional credibility of the judiciary in Pakistan.

The court also revealed alarming figures, noting that more than 2.2 million cases are pending across Pakistan’s courts. Out of these, nearly 55,941 cases remain unresolved within the Supreme Court of Pakistan itself.

To counter this growing backlog, the judgment emphasised the need for an immediate shift towards a modern, accountable, and smart case management system.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan underscored that embracing digital tools and artificial intelligence could provide a more efficient framework for timely justice.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Practice and Procedure Committee released its new procedural framework for 2025.

According to reports, the rules were approved during a committee meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, and are now in effect under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023.

The committee overseeing these changes includes Justice Yahya Afridi as chair, along with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aminuddin Khan.

According to the official notification, the Chief Justice of Pakistan can convene committee meetings either physically or virtually.