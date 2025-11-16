Pakistan sweep Sri Lanka in ODIs

Pakistan capped off a commanding ODI series performance by defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third and final match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, completing a 3–0 series whitewash.

Half-centuries from Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan set up a composed run chase after Pakistan were set a target of 212.

Pakistan suffered an early setback when Haseebullah Khan departed for a duck in the fourth over, but Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman ensured stability with a crucial 74-run stand for the second wicket. Fakhar, in sublime touch, smashed 55 off 45 balls with eight boundaries, registering his 19th ODI fifty before falling to Jeffrey Vandersay, who triggered a mini-collapse.

Pakistan slipped from 82-1 to 101-4, as Vandersay removed both Babar (34 off 52) and Salman Ali Agha (6) in quick succession, putting pressure back on the home side.

However, Mohammad Rizwan and Hussain Talat showcased exceptional game awareness, rebuilding calmly and turning the chase into a controlled finish.

The pair added an unbroken 100-run partnership, taking Pakistan home with Rizwan unbeaten on 61 off 92 balls and Talat contributing 42*, sealing the win in the 45th over.

Earlier, Sri Lanka began steadily with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara, but Pakistan’s disciplined bowling kept breakthroughs coming at regular intervals. Nissanka scored 24 off 27 before falling to Haris Rauf, while Mishara made 29 off 30 before Mohammad Wasim Jr struck.

Stand-in captain Kusal Mendis (34) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) provided resistance, but Pakistan’s bowlers ensured Sri Lanka couldn’t capitalize on partnerships. Left-arm spinner Faisal Akram and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf picked up key middle-order wickets as Sri Lanka slid to 143-5.

Late runs from Pavan Rathnayake (32) helped push the total past 200, but Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 in 45.2 overs.