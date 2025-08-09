Pakistan, Tajikistan wrap up ‘Dosti-II’ counter-terrorism drills

Pakistan and Tajikistan successfully concluded their joint counter-terrorism training exercise “Dosti-II,” held at Fakhrabad Base, Tajikistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to the military media wing, Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise Dosti-ll was conducted from 4-9 August 2025 at Fakhrobod Base, Tajikistan.

2 x Combat Teams from Light Commando Battalion, Pakistan Army and 4 x Combat Teams from Tajikistan Special Forces participated in the Exercise. All training and military diplomacy objectives were achieved successfully.

Exercise was concluded on 9 August 2025. DA (P) Tajikistan Colonel Muhammad Muazzam Zafar graced the ceremony as Chief Guest from Pakistan side; while, senior military officials from Tajikistan were also in attendance.

The troops from both the countries displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.

Besides harnessing the historic military to military relations between both friendly countries, Dosti-II Exercise was aimed at refining the drills, procedures and techniques involved in Counter Terrorism operations through joint training.

In January 2025, Tajikistan launched a visa section at its Consulate General in Karachi, marking a breakthrough in bilateral relations between both countries.

The Consulate General of Tajikistan in Karachi has been upgraded to a full-fledged status, which is now issuing visas to Pakistani individuals who want to visit Tajikistan.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the visa service in a ceremony. Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir and other diplomatic staff were also present on this occasion.

Initially, a visa consular has been posted in Karachi and more staff to be added later on depending on the volume of visa applications flowing in at the Consulate.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that the initiative will help Pakistani nationals obtain Tajik visas easily, which will promote tourism and exchange of delegations between both countries.

He congratulated Tajikistan Ambassador Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir for starting the visa service, calling it a major milestone in Pak-Tajik bilateral relations.

He added that Pakistan and Tajikistan together committed to the prosperity and development of the region.