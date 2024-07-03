Pakistan, Tajikistan pledge to strengthen mutual ties

Pakistan and Tajikistan have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the existing fraternal ties, which are based on a shared history, culture, geographical contiguity and common faith.

The understanding to this effect came at a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe today.

On the bilateral front, the two leaders discussed the entire range of bilateral cooperation including trade and economy, investment, connectivity, culture, education, science and technology, defence, humanitarian assistance, parliamentary exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.

The two leaders signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement, which upgrades bilateral relations to the level of a long-term strategic partnership between Pakistan and Tajikistan. The two leaders underlined that the up gradation in bilateral relations would open new vistas of opportunities to further expand multifaceted cooperation.

To further deepen and diversify bilateral relations, the two sides signed a number of Agreements/MoUs in the fields of aviation, diplomacy, education, sports, people to people linkages, industrial cooperation and tourism.

The premier also apprised the President of Tajikistan about deteriorating situation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and attempts of the Indian government to change the demographic structure of IIOJK.

Both leaders also expressed their serious concern over the ongoing situation in Gaza where Israeli atrocities have resulted in the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children. The two leaders urged the international community to redouble efforts to end the violence and bring peace in the region.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif is on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan on the invitation of the President of Tajikistan. The visit of the Prime Minister has reinforced the continuation of regular bilateral engagements at the highest-level and marks a significant step towards elevating the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between the two brotherly countries, to the next-level.

Earlier, upon arrival at Dushanbe International Airport, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda, warmly received the Prime Minister. In a gesture of respect and solidarity, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif laid a floral wreath at the Ismoili Somoni Statue, the national monument of Tajikistan.