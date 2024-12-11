Pakistan, Tajikistan reiterate expanding bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The signing of two historic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and protocols marked a significant milestone at the seventh meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission, which was held here on Wednesday.

The commission meeting, co-chaired by Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Leghari and Tajik Minister for Energy and Water Resources Jum’a Daler Shofaqir was hosted by Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The first MoU forges a historic partnership between the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Tajikistan’s Khatlon province, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and mutual development.

The second MoU seals a thrilling collaboration between the Pakistan and Tajikistan Football Federations, poised to elevate the sports landscape in both nations.

On December 13, 2024, a business-to-business (B2B) forum has been arranged for the businessmen of both countries in order to strengthen the B2B ties.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Awais Leghari said that Pakistan is one of the first countries to recognise Tajikistan’s independence in 1991.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, energy, agriculture, education, and industry, where both countries have significant comparative advantages.

He stressed the importance of developing a Plan of Action to boost trade, remove barriers, and establish a Joint Coordination Committee on Transit Trade under the Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement.

Owais Leghari also emphasised the strategic importance of Pakistan’s location at the crossroads of Central and West Asia, offering ideal opportunities for Tajik investments, as well as facilitating trade corridors under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program.

Minister for Energy and Water Resources, Tajikistan, Jum’a Daler Shofaqir acknowledged the strong historical ties between the two nations, founded on shared values, cultural heritage, and a common vision for regional prosperity.

Minister Shofaqir appreciated and acknowledged the significant progress made in bilateral relations since then. He emphasized the immense potential for collaboration and mutual benefit between the two nations, particularly in areas such as energy, trade, agriculture, education, and industry.

He hoped for the swift completion of the CASA-1000 energy project, which would significantly benefit both countries.

He reiterated Tajikistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and deepening economic ties with Pakistan, looking forward to working closely with Pakistani counterparts to achieve shared goals and aspirations.

Meanwhile, Sardar Awais Leghari and Jum’a Daler Shofaqir, also held a one-on-one meeting to strategize on amplifying economic cooperation and resolving trade issues, underscoring the commitment of both nations to strengthening their bilateral relationship and unlocking new avenues for growth and prosperity.