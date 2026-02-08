Pakistan govt taking measures to curb blasphemous content on social media: Tarar

LAHORE: Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the Pakistan government has taken comprehensive measures to curb blasphemy-related content on social media, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a Conference in Lahore, he said coordinated governmental efforts have helped reduce incidents linked to the misuse of religious content online.

He said the government is also actively legislating against domestic violence.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said under the law, civilians can be tried in military courts and individuals involved in attacks on military installations on 9th May fall under the jurisdiction of these courts.

Jaranwala incident: Main accused sentenced to death for blasphemy

A special court has sentenced the main accused in the Jaranwala riots case to death for blasphemy.

After a two-year trial, the court found Pervaiz guilty of blasphemy. In addition to the death sentence, he was also sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 3.5 million. The special court acquitted the other two accused, Shahid Aftab and Dawood William, in the case.

Pervaiz Masih had attempted to frame his two rivals, a father and son from his own community, by placing their photographs alongside torn pages from the Quran, creating the false impression that they had desecrated the holy book.

The incident sparked widespread unrest in Jaranwala, leading to a mob attack that vandalized multiple churches and set fire to homes belonging to the Christian community in Faisalabad.