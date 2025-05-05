Forensic analysis reveals India’s role in terrorism across Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Irrefutable evidence has emerged confirming the involvement of the Indian Army and its intelligence agencies in cross border terrorist activities within Pakistan, following the forensic analysis of the mobile phone and drone recovered from a terrorist arrested in Jhelum, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the arrested terrorist, identified as Majeed, was found to be in direct contact with Indian military officers and handlers.

He was allegedly receiving payments from the Indian Army in exchange for planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in various parts of Pakistan.

Forensic investigations of Majeed’s mobile device and drone have revealed damning details, including WhatsApp conversations with four Indian Army officers.

These officers have been identified as Major Sandeep Verma, Subedar Sukhwinder, Havaldar Amit, and an unnamed sepoy. The chats include chilling instructions and payments made for carrying out attacks within Pakistan.

Sources further revealed that one of the Indian handlers was recorded telling Majeed that they wanted “dead bodies of civilians in Pakistan.” Major Sandeep claimed that a full network exists “from Lahore to Balochistan” and that “this is not our first operation in Pakistan.”

He warned Majeed about the risk of getting caught but assured him of regular payments, even offering to send one lakh rupees while advising caution.

In one traced call, Subedar Sukhwinder is heard promising Majeed ten lakh rupees for every person killed in a bombing. The audio recordings also include details about the delivery and installation sites of IEDs, which were reportedly dropped using drones.

On September 24, Sukhwinder reportedly directed Majeed to explosives in Barnala, Bhimber. On October 13, Majeed carried out a bomb attack on a military vehicle in Bagh, injuring three soldiers. He received Rs 180,000 for this act.

Later, on November 22, a damaged drone and an IED were identified at Head Marala. Another bombing occurred on November 30 in Jhelum’s Jalalpur Jattan, injuring four soldiers. Majeed was paid Rs 656,000 upon completing this task.

Interestingly, Majeed and the Indian officers used the code word “sweet box” when referring to IEDs. On April 22, 2025, an IED was delivered near Nadala by Sukhwinder, who assigned Majeed the task of bombing a crowded bus stand the following day.

These findings confirm the active role of the Indian Army and intelligence services in orchestrating terror plots in Pakistan, using local operatives and modern technology to execute attacks.