Social media misinformation to be tackled by new law

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has decided to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to tackle the spread of false information and fearmongering on social media, with penalties including imprisonment and fines, ARY News reported.

According to reports, any content that targets national institutions or individuals, or spreads fear, will be removed in Pakistan. A draft proposal suggests the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have the authority to block or remove social media content.

As per the new amendment to PECA, the DRPA authority will have the power to issue orders to remove content targeting law enforcement agencies or individuals. It will also be responsible for removing content that spreads hatred against the state of Pakistan and its institutions.

Those deliberately spreading false information, fear, and insecurity will face fines, with penalties including up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 1 million, or both.

The DRPA authority will also be empowered to remove content against Pakistan’s armed forces and judiciary, as well as content promoting religious, sectarian, or racial hatred, threats, false accusations, pornography, and terrorism or violence.

The authority will be headed by a chairman and include six members, and its decisions can be appealed through a tribunal.

Earlier on 2 Dec 2024, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif established a 10-member Joint Task Force to identify and address those responsible for spreading propaganda against the state and its institutions.

According to reports, the move comes after the PTI protest in Islamabad on November 24, during which significant anti-state narratives were propagated both in Pakistan and globally.

The task force will be headed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman. Key officials from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Information, FIA Cybercrime Wing, Intelligence Bureau, ISI, MI, and Islamabad Police are part of the team.

The task force has been directed to act swiftly and has a 10-day deadline to submit its findings and recommendations to the government.

The formation of the task force is part of the government’s effort to ensure accountability and address the growing challenges posed by misinformation and anti-state campaigns.