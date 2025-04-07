A Triumph Forged in Precision and Pride: How Pakistan’s Rifle Team Hit the Bullseye in South Africa

Picture this: the wind whips across the South African shooting range, carrying with it the scent of dry earth. For us on the Pakistan Long Range Rifle Team, picking up our rifles in South Africa felt like more than just habit. That familiar weight, the cool touch of the metal, it was like finding solid ground in a moment buzzing with anticipation. You could practically feel the stakes hanging in the air – the South African F-Class National Long-Range Championship in 2025 wasn’t just another day at the range; it was the big one.

They’d traveled with a purpose: to measure their skills against the global elite, including the reigning world champs, right there on their own turf. And boy, did they deliver.

A Double Dose of Team Glory

The team events? That’s where they truly set the range alight. First up was the Vice President Team Match, demanding pinpoint accuracy over 800 and 900 meters. Their combined effort yielded a remarkable 1168 out of a possible 1200 points – a cool 97.3% – securing them the gold. If that wasn’t enough, they backed it up in the prestigious Chairman’s Team Cup, pushing their limits even further to score 1174 out of 1200 (a stellar 98%) and clinch their second gold. Seven individuals – Lt Gen Ahsan, Asad Wahid, Obaid Ibrahim, Huzaifa Gill, Junaid Waqas, Lt Col Junaid Ali, and Sep Waleed – moved as one, their rifles feeling like extensions of their shared focus. Let’s be real, outmaneuvering the reigning world champions from South Africa, not just once but twice in their own backyard? That’s not just a win; it’s a statement shouted across the international shooting community. A big “Alhamdulillah” was definitely in order for that incredible display of hard graft and seamless teamwork.

Now, you might think rifle shooting is just about squeezing a trigger, right? Wrong. It’s a deep dive into precision, demanding the kind of discipline that borders on meditative. And in a team setting? It’s about an almost unspoken trust. Each member leans on the others to stay steady, keep their cool when the pressure cooker starts to simmer, and ultimately, nail those crucial shots. Those two gold medals weren’t handed out; they were earned through years of sweat, unwavering dedication, and a rock-solid belief in their collective power.

Individual Stars Shine Bright

When the individual matches rolled around, it was time for their marksmen to show their personal brilliance. And did they ever. Four of their shooters stepped up and brought home a fantastic haul of 11 medals: a gleaming five gold, a respectable three silver, and a solid three bronze. Leading the charge was Lt Col Junaid Ali – the man was on fire! His impressive collection of three gold, two silver, and two bronze medals across various distances and disciplines spoke volumes about his skill and relentless drive. Observers couldn’t help but notice his quiet intensity, every shot a masterclass in unwavering focus. Whether he was tackling the Free State Bisley Match or aiming downrange for the Col Bodley Match, he consistently delivered. But he wasn’t the only one making waves. Sep Waleed proved his all-around ability by snatching gold in the challenging Scottish Sword Match, spanning 300, 600, and 800 meters. Obaid Ibrahim showed his mettle with a silver and a bronze, while Asad Wahid celebrated a gold in the quick-paced Jack Mitchley Match. Each medal was a well-deserved pat on the back, a shiny symbol of the individual talent that makes their team so formidable.

A Climb Marked by Growth and National Pride

This success story wasn’t written overnight; it’s been a steady climb. They first dipped their toes into the international waters at the 2023 World Championship in South Africa, securing a very respectable fifth place. That same year, they notched their first major international victory, winning the European FTR Teams Championship and grabbing six individual medals (plus setting two European records for good measure!). They kept the momentum going in 2024, bagging a bronze at the European event along with an impressive 14 individual medals and two more records. And now, 2025 marks a new peak with this double gold in South Africa, humbling the reigning world champions in their own backyard.

For us, as athletes on this team, it’s way more than just our own names on the scoresheet. Being here, competing, it’s tied to the very core of who we are as Pakistanis. Every time we get behind our rifles, it feels like we’re carrying the hopes and dreams of everyone back home – the pride of our entire nation rests with us. Maybe rifle shooting doesn’t draw the huge crowds that cricket or hockey do back in Pakistan, but the heart it takes, the sheer discipline, the never-give-up spirit, and that focus that has to be laser-sharp? Those are the very things Pakistan stands for. To win on a global stage like this? It sends a powerful message about the caliber of Pakistani athletes. It’s a source of genuine pride that stretches far beyond the shooting range, a testament that with a fair chance and fierce dedication, they can go toe-to-toe with—and yes, even outperform—the very best.

The Unseen Force Behind the Success

And let’s be real, none of this would have happened in a vacuum. We owe so much of our journey, especially this incredible high we’re riding, to the unwavering belief and encouragement of our Patron-in-Chief. Their trust in what we could achieve, giving us the green light for that absolutely crucial wind training camp – that made all the difference. You know, having someone like that in your corner, truly believing in your potential and wanting to see Pakistan shine on the world stage? That’s the kind of support that feels like having a constant tailwind. We’re not just a bunch of individuals; we feel like we’re on a shared mission, and their steadfast support has been the backbone that’s given us the strength to keep pushing, keep aiming higher.

Eyes on the Prize, Hearts Full of Fire

Okay, so we’re still buzzing from the win in South Africa, no doubt about it! But honestly? Our sights are already set on what’s next. We’ve got the European Championships in Bisley coming up in September, and then the big one – the World Championships in 2026. We’re not kidding ourselves; these are massive hurdles. But this victory? It’s given us this incredible boost, like we’ve found another gear. We’re itching to get back out there and bring more good news home to Pakistan, you know? Knowing our Patron-in-Chief is still right there behind us, cheering us on, just fuels that fire even more. InshaAllah, we really feel like this is just the start of something even bigger and better.

There’s this quiet understanding within the team, a deep “Alhamdulillah” for all the blessings we’ve been given. We’re so grateful for every single chance to represent our country, to stand side-by-side as a team – as family, really – and to show the world what Pakistan is made of. For us, holding those rifles isn’t just about the sport; it’s a powerful way to show that when you combine dedication, stick together, and work your socks off, anything is possible. So, here’s to keeping our aim steady, our spirits high, and hopefully making Pakistan even prouder in the days to come.