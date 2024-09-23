PTI announces new rallies

web analytics
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has announced to stage the next rally in Mianwali on September 29.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar stated that the rally would take place on Sunday.

Earlier, in a video message released on Sunday, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said his party will hold a public gathering in Punjab’s southern district of Mianwali this Sunday.

“I will come and hold a gathering in Mianwali, followed by another show of power in Pindi and other cities,” CM Gandapur announced.

“What should I apologise for? I have done nothing that warrants an apology, if you want to file cases, file them,” he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur criticised ruling parties for their involvement in “unconstitutional activities”, saying that the nation stands with democracy, the constitution, and PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for 414 days.

He condemned those who illegally removed Khan from power and vowed to continue the fight for justice.

