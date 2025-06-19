Telecom subscribers in Pakistan cross 200 mln mark

ISLAMABAD: Telecom subscribes in Pakistan has crossed the landmark of 200 million, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said.

To celebrate the milestone, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has offered a complimentary package to the telecom users.

According to the package, on June 20, users will receive 2 GB of free data and 200 on-net minutes valid for 24 hours.

According to PTA, the country now has over 197 million mobile subscribers, while broadband users have exceeded 143 million.

Fixed-line telephone users stand at around 3 million. The authority also reported that mobile services are available in 80.30% of the country’s geographic areas.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) warned mobile users, advising them to make sure their SIM cards are registered under their name to avoid unauthorised usage.

Read more: PTA issues SIM registration warning

According to a recent announcement on the social media platform, Facebook, PTA highlighted that users must verify their SIM ownership to avoid misuse by criminals.

Emphasising the SIM Registration measure is required as unauthorised individuals can misuse stolen personal information to acquire illegal mobile SIM cards, which may then be utilised for fraudulent purposes, criminal activities, or even acts of terrorism.

To verify the number of SIM cards registered under your name, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recommends visiting cnic.sims.pk or sending your CNIC number via SMS to 668.